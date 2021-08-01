Former Midland Football standout JJ Roberts reflects on first year at Wake Forrest

ONA, WV (WOWK) – It was not that long ago when we watched former Cabell Midland Quarterback JJ Roberts shine under the Friday night lights for the Knights.

Roberts was back in town to help out at a football camp on his high school field.

Watching JJ’s highlight tape during his time with the knights never gets old.

The 2019 West Virginia high school football player of the year was one of two freshman to make an impact for Wake Forest last season.

Roberts had 5 tackles, 3 of them were solo and he even forced a fumble.

We caught up with JJ who says he definitely misses his high school days.

After getting to see the field at Wake during his freshman season, JJ Wants to see himself become more patient as he continues to grow.

