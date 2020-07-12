Former Nitro Baseball star Levi Kelly on the verge of making big league debut with Diamondbacks

NITRO, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – From a young age, St. Albans native Levi Kelly knew he wanted to play pro baseball.

“I thought I had the it factor all along, I keep telling myself I thought I had that it factor all along then but now I really have it.”

“The opportunities are few and far between and he had a chance to chase his dream and he didn’t want to delay it for one day, so once the call was made he was in it 100%, Roger Kelly.”

The Nitro product spent his freshman season pitching for the wildcats before moving to Florida to attend one of the top baseball prep schools in the country.

“Without my dad, none of this is possible, like sending your kid to IMG Academy at 15 not many parents are going to do that.”

The decision paid off, as Kelly is now the top pitching prospect in the Diamondbacks organization and on the verge of making his big league debut.

“Levi Kelly is living the dream, he knows what he has to do to get there and he is 21 years old and is knocking on the door of being an MLB baseball player I don’t know who would be thinking he wouldn’t be living the dream.”

And while he continues to climb the baseball ladder, Kelly remembers it all started here with his former nitro pitching coach David Sneed.

“He was a very determined player he knew what he wanted at 15 and he worked very hard even at that age.” just a very hard worker, you can tell that he was willing to put in the work that it takes and he’s doing that now I’m sure to be a major league pitcher.”

And whenever Kelly makes his first major league start we’ll be watching.

