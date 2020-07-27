Former Power pitcher Brubaker makes MLB debut with Pirates Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After making the Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day roster, former Power pitcher J.T. Brubaker made his MLB debut for the Pirates Sunday in St. Louis at Busch Stadium.

Brubaker is the 89th former Power player to debut in the majors, as well as the eighth member from their 2016 squad.

Brubaker entered in relief of Mitch Keller, one of his teammates in West Virginia in 2016, in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brubaker previously recorded career highs in innings (154.0) and strikeouts (131), and was named the Pirates’ Minor League Pitcher of the Year after leading the system in ERA and placing second in strikeouts.

Brubaker’s 2019 campaign was shortened to six games due to a right forearm strain, but his performance in 2020 Summer Camp garnered him a spot on the 30-man opening day roster. Overall, he went 31-28 with a 3.60 ERA in 101 career MiLB games (99 starts), striking out 433 batters over 514.1 innings.

Brubaker is the first former Power player to make his MLB debut in 2020. Brubaker joins Dario Agrazal, Tanner Anderson, John Bormann, Taylor Hearn, Keller, Cole Tucker, and Daniel Zamora as members of the 2016 team to make it to the bigs.

