Former South Charleston basketball standout Aaliyah Dunham eyes big senior season at Xavier University

HURRICANE, WV. – (WOWK) – Former South Charleston High basketball standout Aaliyah Dunham is on a mission, to make her final season of college hoops at Xavier the best one yet.

“Coming in and fighting every day, competing against each other, pushing one either, I think that’s the main focus, Dunham said.”

Her head coach Melanie Moore also believes the 2016 Kanawha Valley Player of the year is primed for a breakout year.

“She knows this is it, you know this is it, I got one last shot and she is going to leave everything on the floor, Moore said.”

The South Charleston native enters 2021 with 314 career assists at Xavier— good for ninth-most in program history —- so was all this success at the next level surprising?

“Not at all, it’s been something I have been working for from a very young age, I think if you work for it, you put in the work and the effort, you have the right people in your corner you’ll be set.”

“She puts in the work, she is a gym rat, she is always in there, she is always asking to watch clips, I’m not surprised at all because her work ethic speaks values to our staff and this team.

As for her favorite memory so far — a buzzer-beater against Villanova in the Big East Tournament last season forcing overtime.

“She always has the green light when the game is on the line and that shot, I still replay it in my own mind because that was the last time we were on the floor together, but she always has the green light because she is a shot-maker.”

And until she has a chance to make new college memories —- you can find her here, in Hurricane, practicing with local hoops trainer Beacom.