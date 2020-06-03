Former St. Albans baseball standout Jake Carr named to Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Jake Carr is a name local baseball fans know well — the lefty was on track to have a very successful season at WVU until COVID-19 wiped it away — but his play landed him a spot on the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American Team.

The southpaw was 2-1 with a 1.52 era and struck out 12 batters with three walks in 23 and 2/3rds innings.

The St. Albans native is the number three starter in the blue and gold’s rotation.

As a member of the Red Dragons, he won a pair of state titles. The first in 2017 as a Sophomore and the second one came last year during his senior season.

Aside from throwing he is staying in shape by doing lots of running and push-ups.

Its a major blow for Carr to have his freshman season canceled, but he says the world isn’t coming to an end and this is just a bump in the road.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories