ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Former WVU football star and running back Robert Alexander has died. He was 64 years old.

According to St. Albans Mayor Scott James, Alexander was found dead in his home on the evening of Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Mayor James tells 13 News there were no signs of foul play and Alexander’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.

Alexander was born in Charleston, West Virginia in 1958. He started playing football at South Charleston High School before attending West Virginia University to play at the collegiate level. During his senior year of high school, he was picked by Parade Magazine as High School Football Player National Player of the Year.

Alexander became a starter for the Mountaineers football team during his junior year at WVU. His senior year as a Mountaineer in 1980, Alexander scored five touchdowns and a career-high and team-high of 1,064 yards. With a career total of 2,474 yards rushing, he was ranked second on the school’s career rushing yards list. He is now ranked at the 10 on the list.

Following his collegiate career, Alexander was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams as a tenth-round pick in the 1981 NFL Draft. He played with the team for two seasons.

Former NFL player, and former teammate, Carl Lee, says he owes all of his football success to Robert Alexander.

“My football career…it totally died with him,” said Lee. “You know because he built it, and he took it with him.”

Lee was a freshman when Alexander was a senior at South Charleston. Alexander took him under his wing and taught him how to be great.

“He used to ride his bike so far,” said Lee. “So I bought a bike to ride, just because he did it. I mean he was my idol. He was the guy.”

And even though Alexander ended up at WVU, and Lee went to Marshall, they stayed close.

“He was everything to me,” said Lee. “My life and his life never separated. He’s called me several times since I’ve been the coach here [at South Charleston] wanting to come up when we got in the pads, and of course we aren’t in the pads yet… but then I get the call this morning. So it is disappointing that he couldn’t see me here, at South Charleston, where we both played and it kind of came full circle.”