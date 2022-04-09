HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Former WVU men’s basketball star Gab Osabuohien held a meet and greet at Zone Out Sports in Hurricane, signing autographs and hanging out with Mountaineer fans.

The six-foot-eight inch forward from Toronto is preparing for the 2022 NBA Draft. He says he has been training daily for a pro career.

Osabuohien said he will miss WVU fans the most.

“It’s priceless, it’s priceless,” he said. “You really get a feel of the love they have behind you. I’ll miss the fans the most. And I’ll miss playing with Coach Huggins. Legendary coach, made the Hall of Fame… he taught me a lot. So gonna miss that. Gonna miss everything about West Virginia.”