ORLANDO, Fla. (WOWK) – Four local high school cheer teams are competing in Orlando, Florida this weekend at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.

Winfield, George Washington, Logan, and Hurricane are there.

Winfield, Logan, and George Washington all advanced to the semi-final round on Friday.

Hurricane High competes Saturday morning for a chance to go to the semis.

The National Cheer Champions will be crowned on Sunday.