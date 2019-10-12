Friday Night Sports Zone – 10/11/19

Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on October 11, 2019.

Winfield vs Poca Highlight

Highlights of the Winfield vs Poca game on Friday, October 11, 2019

Rock Hill vs Ironton Highlight

Highlights of the Rock Hill vs Ironton game on Friday, October 11, 2019

Chesapeake vs Portsmouth Highlight

Highlights of the Chesapeake vs Portsmouth game on Friday, October 11, 2019

Lincoln County vs St. Albans Highlight

Highlights of the Lincoln County vs St. Albans game on Friday, October 11, 2019

Parkersburg vs George Washington Highlight

Highlights of the Parkersburg vs George Washington game on Friday, October 11, 2019

Woodrow Wilson vs South Charleston Highlight

Highlights of the Woodrow Wilson vs South Charleston game on Friday, October 11, 2019

Huntington vs Hurricane Highlight

Highlights of the Huntington vs Hurricane game on Friday, October 11, 2019

Princeton vs Cabell Midland Highlight

Highlights of the Princeton vs Cabell Midland game on Friday, October 11, 2019

Nicholas County vs Braxton County Highlight

Highlights of the Nicholas County vs Braxton County game on Friday, October 11, 2019

Spring Valley vs Riverside Highlight

Highlights of the Spring Valley vs Riverside game on Friday, October 11, 2019

13 Sports Zone Play of the Week

The WOWK 13 Sports Zone Play of the Week is from Nathan Barham of Hurricane in their game against Huntington.

