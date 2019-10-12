Friday Night Sports Zone – 10/11/19

Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on October 11, 2019.
Winfield vs Poca Highlight
Highlights of the Winfield vs Poca game on Friday, October 11, 2019
Rock Hill vs Ironton Highlight
Highlights of the Rock Hill vs Ironton game on Friday, October 11, 2019
Chesapeake vs Portsmouth Highlight
Highlights of the Chesapeake vs Portsmouth game on Friday, October 11, 2019
Lincoln County vs St. Albans Highlight
Highlights of the Lincoln County vs St. Albans game on Friday, October 11, 2019
Parkersburg vs George Washington Highlight
Highlights of the Parkersburg vs George Washington game on Friday, October 11, 2019
Woodrow Wilson vs South Charleston Highlight
Highlights of the Woodrow Wilson vs South Charleston game on Friday, October 11, 2019
Huntington vs Hurricane Highlight
Highlights of the Huntington vs Hurricane game on Friday, October 11, 2019
Princeton vs Cabell Midland Highlight
Highlights of the Princeton vs Cabell Midland game on Friday, October 11, 2019
Nicholas County vs Braxton County Highlight
Highlights of the Nicholas County vs Braxton County game on Friday, October 11, 2019
Spring Valley vs Riverside Highlight
Highlights of the Spring Valley vs Riverside game on Friday, October 11, 2019
13 Sports Zone Play of the Week
The WOWK 13 Sports Zone Play of the Week is from Nathan Barham of Hurricane in their game against Huntington.
