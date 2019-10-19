Friday Night Sports Zone – 10/18/19

Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on October 18, 2019.

Capital vs Huntington Highlight

Highlights of the Capital vs Huntington game on Friday, October 18, 2019.

South Charleston vs Riverside Highlight

Highlights of the South Charleston vs Riverside game on Friday, October 18, 2019.

South Point vs Chesapeake Highlight

Highlights of the South Point vs Chesapeake game on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Spring Valley vs St. Albans Highlight

Highlights of the Spring Valley vs St. Albans game on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Paul Blazer vs Russell Highlight

Highlights of the Paul Blazer vs Russell game on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Sissonville vs Winfield Highlight

Highlights of the Sissonville vs Winfield game on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Mingo Central vs Scott Highlight

Highlights of the Mingo Central vs Scott game on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Fairview vs Raceland Highlight

Highlights of the Fairview vs Raceland game on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Cabell Midland vs Woodrow Wilson Highlight

Highlights of the Cabell Midland vs Woodrow Wilson game on Friday, October 18, 2019.

Braxton County vs Grafton Highlight

Highlights of the Braxton County vs Grafton game on Friday, October 18, 2019.

13 Sports Zone Play of the Week

The WOWK 13 Sports Zone Play of the Week is from Austin Chapman of Riverside in their game against South Charleston.

