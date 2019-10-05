Friday Night Sports Zone – 10/4/19

Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on October 4, 2019.

Ironton vs Chesapeake Highlight

Highlights of the Ironton vs Chesapeake game on Friday, October 4, 2019

Capital vs Spring Valley Highlight

Highlights of the Capital vs Spring Valley game on Friday, October 4, 2019

Liberty vs Braxton County Highlight

Highlights of the Liberty vs Braxton County game on Friday, October 4, 2019

Riverside vs Cabell Midland Highlight

Highlights of the Riverside vs Cabell Midland game on Friday, October 4, 2019

Parkersburg South vs Huntington Highlight

Highlights of the Parkersburg South vs Huntington game on Friday, October 4, 2019

Chapmanville vs Herbert Hoover Highlight

Highlights of the Chapmanville vs Herbert Hoover game on Friday, October 4, 2019

Sissonville vs Poca Highlight

Highlights of the Sissonville vs Poca game on Friday, October 4, 2019

Logan vs Nitro Highlight

Highlights of the Logan vs Nitro game on Friday, October 4, 2019

St. Albans vs Ripley Highlight

Highlights of the St. Albans vs Ripley game on Friday, October 4, 2019

13 Sports Zone Play of the Week

The WOWK 13 Sports Zone Play of the Week is from Chase Berry of Chapmanville in their game against Herbert Hoover.

