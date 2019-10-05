Friday Night Sports Zone – 10/4/19

Here are the highlights from the WOWK Friday Night Sports Zone on October 4, 2019.
Ironton vs Chesapeake Highlight
Highlights of the Ironton vs Chesapeake game on Friday, October 4, 2019
Capital vs Spring Valley Highlight
Highlights of the Capital vs Spring Valley game on Friday, October 4, 2019
Liberty vs Braxton County Highlight
Highlights of the Liberty vs Braxton County game on Friday, October 4, 2019
Riverside vs Cabell Midland Highlight
Highlights of the Riverside vs Cabell Midland game on Friday, October 4, 2019
Parkersburg South vs Huntington Highlight
Highlights of the Parkersburg South vs Huntington game on Friday, October 4, 2019
Chapmanville vs Herbert Hoover Highlight
Highlights of the Chapmanville vs Herbert Hoover game on Friday, October 4, 2019
Sissonville vs Poca Highlight
Highlights of the Sissonville vs Poca game on Friday, October 4, 2019
Logan vs Nitro Highlight
Highlights of the Logan vs Nitro game on Friday, October 4, 2019
St. Albans vs Ripley Highlight
Highlights of the St. Albans vs Ripley game on Friday, October 4, 2019
13 Sports Zone Play of the Week
The WOWK 13 Sports Zone Play of the Week is from Chase Berry of Chapmanville in their game against Herbert Hoover.
