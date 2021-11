HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The playoff field is shrinking in the Mountain State.

In Class AAA, top-seeded Huntington defeated George Washington 29-13 in a defensive first half. The Highlanders will face Cabell Midland, who cruised to a 46-21 win over previously unbeaten University.

No. 2 Martinsburg dominated Spring Valley, snapping their two-game losing streak to the Timberwolves. The Bulldogs will host the winner of Bridgeport-Jefferson.

