Friday Night Sports Zone: WV high school football playoff highlights

(WOWK) – The first round of the WVSSAC football playoffs are halfway done.

Huntington avenged last season’s loss to Wheeling Park. The top seed in Class AAA dominated the Patriots 48 to 21. They’ll face the nine seed George Washington, who defeated Greenbrier East 21-7.

Cabell Midland destroyed last year’s champ in South Charleston. The Knights won that matchup 49-12 and will face University.

Spring Valley and Hurricane will play Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

In Class AA, Poca is moving on. The Dots defeated Liberty and will take on Frankfort.

In the No. 10 vs. No. 7 matchup, Roane County came away with the 18-15 win over Nicholas County. The Raiders will take on unbeaten Independence in the next round.

No. 9 Scott fell on the road at Robert C. Byrd.

Herbert Hoover and Point Pleasant will play Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

In Class A, Sherman, our lone area team, fell on the road to Mount View.

