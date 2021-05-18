Full capacity, masks optional: Cleveland Indians announce changes for fans

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on changes to mask guidance.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians announced Tuesday that Progressive Field will return to full capacity on June 2nd.

That’s when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said all coronavirus health orders would be suspended.

Starting June 2nd, masks are also optional.

Tickets for all remaining home games go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will remain mobile entry.

Here’s the 2021 Promotional Calendar:

June 11 vs. SEA:

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation

Block C Magnet courtesy of Progressive (All Fans)

June 12 vs. SEA:

Robert Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 Fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

June 13 vs. SEA:

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

June 17 vs. BAL

Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network (10,000 fans)

Friday, July 2

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, July 3

Bob Feller 1940 Jersey (15,000 Fans)

Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, July 4

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, July 9

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, July 10

Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead (15,000 Fans)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, July 11

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, July 23

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Saturday, July 24

Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (12,500 Fans)

Fireworks

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Sunday, July 25

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, August 6

Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, August 7

Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, August 8

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Thursday, August 12

Block C/Ohio Cap courtesy of Meritech (10,000 Fans)

Friday, August 20

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Saturday, August 21

Shane Bieber Cy Young Award Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 Fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light

Friday, August 27

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Saturday, August 28

1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 Fans)

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Sunday, August 29

Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.

Friday, September 10

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Saturday, September 11

José Ramírez T-Shirt courtesy of Dollar Bank (10,000 Fans)

Saturday, September 25

Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)

Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture

$2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite

Fan Appreciation Night

2022 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (All Fans)

*Promo passes will be offered for the following dates:

June 11 – Roberto Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

July 3 – Bob Feller Jersey courtesy of Pepsi

July 10 – Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead

July 24 – Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart

Aug. 28 – 1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual