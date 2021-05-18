Full capacity, masks optional: Cleveland Indians announce changes for fans

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on changes to mask guidance.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Indians announced Tuesday that Progressive Field will return to full capacity on June 2nd.
That’s when Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said all coronavirus health orders would be suspended.
Starting June 2nd, masks are also optional.
Tickets for all remaining home games go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m.
Tickets will remain mobile entry.
Here’s the 2021 Promotional Calendar:
June 11 vs. SEA:
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- Fireworks presented by B’laster Corporation
- Block C Magnet courtesy of Progressive (All Fans)
June 12 vs. SEA:
- Robert Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams (12,500 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
June 13 vs. SEA:
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
June 17 vs. BAL
- Tote Bag courtesy of MLB Network (10,000 fans)
Friday, July 2
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, July 3
- Bob Feller 1940 Jersey (15,000 Fans)
- Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, July 4
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, July 9
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, July 10
- Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead (15,000 Fans)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, July 11
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, July 23
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Saturday, July 24
- Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart (12,500 Fans)
- Fireworks
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Sunday, July 25
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, August 6
- Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, August 7
- Rock ‘N Blast presented by FirstEnergy
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, August 8
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Thursday, August 12
- Block C/Ohio Cap courtesy of Meritech (10,000 Fans)
Friday, August 20
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks presented by Dollar Bank
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Saturday, August 21
- Shane Bieber Cy Young Award Bobblehead courtesy of Car Parts Warehouse (12,500 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
Friday, August 27
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Saturday, August 28
- 1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual (12,500 Fans)
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
Sunday, August 29
- Kids Fun Day – in-game entertainment will be tailored towards kids. Will not include Kids Run the Bases until further notice.
Friday, September 10
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
Saturday, September 11
- José Ramírez T-Shirt courtesy of Dollar Bank (10,000 Fans)
Saturday, September 25
- Sugardale Dollar Dog Night (while supplies last)
- Fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture
- $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- Fan Appreciation Night
- 2022 Schedule Poster courtesy of TTX (All Fans)
*Promo passes will be offered for the following dates:
- June 11 – Roberto Pérez bobblehead courtesy of Sherwin-Williams
- July 3 – Bob Feller Jersey courtesy of Pepsi
- July 10 – Shane Bieber All-Star Game MVP Bobblehead
- July 24 – Franmil Reyes Jersey courtesy of Discount Drug Mart
- Aug. 28 – 1920 Jersey courtesy of Medical Mutual
