Futsal indoor soccer tournament brings awareness to area youth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) – The 4th Annual EP7 Futsal Tournament brings the local community together to spread awareness about youth outreach.

The EP7 Youth Outreach organization is named after it’s founder’s son who passed away in a sledding accident back in 2016. Ethan Pauley was a player on the Wheelersburg High School soccer team when he passed.

Since Ethan’s passing the community along with his family has been struggling with the grieving process. As a part of helping the community and her own family, Ethan’s mother and the EP7 Outreach founder, Stephanie Pauley started the EP7 Futsal Tournament.

The tournament brings in small teams from the community to compete in an all-day competition based around the sport that Ethan loved.

We can’t do this without the community and so the community helps themselves too. They’re helping us to help others. Stephanie Pauley, EP7 Founder

Teams from all ages hit the courts not only for athletic competition, but to remember Ethan Pauley’s legacy. For more information on the EP7 Youth Outreach organization, click here.