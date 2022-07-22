SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – WVU alum and last year’s Big 12 defensive player of the year, Gabe Osabouhein, came out to visit with fans in Spencer, West Virginia!

This was an event held by Jack Garrett Ford, and WOWK was a proud sponsor.

A little over 100 people showed up to meet Gabe, get his autograph, and take some pictures!

One fan says he now has some exciting plans in the near future.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” said high schooler Brennen Carpenter. “I got a few autographs from him, and I got a picture with him! He told me if he ever makes it, he’ll fly me out… so yeah.”

“I thank Ben for bringing me out, got a chance to come to Spencer West Virginia,” said Gabe. “Probably would’ve never been able to meet these fans if I didn’t come here, so it’s amazing.

Through thick and thin, win or lose, they always got our back,” Gabe continued. “Always show love and support and I felt that love throughout my whole career so just trying to give it back.”

Gabe says he has some exciting news coming out in the next two weeks so keep your eyes and ears open!