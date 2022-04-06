CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – WVU senior forward Gabe Osabuohien is traveling across the Mountain State this week, meeting Mountaineer fans!

He starts his trip Wednesday night, in Wheeling. Then he heads to Parkersburg Thursday night, Beckley on Friday, and Charleston Saturday; wrapping it all up on Sunday in Morgantown!

The locations and times are listed below:

WHEELING: April 6th at 7pm- Pickles Etery & Bar, 418 Fulton St., Wheeling, WV

PARKERSBURG: April 7th at 7pm- Uncle Mike’s Bar and Grill, 706 7th St., Parkersburg, WV

BECKLEY: April 8th at 6pm- Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar, 3611 Robert C. Byrd Dr., Beckley, WV

CHARLESTON: April 9th at 3pm- Zone Out Sports, 201 Morris Ct., Hurricane, WV

MORGANTOWN: April 10th at 2pm- Scorers, 201 Holland Ave, Westover, WV