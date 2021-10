INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The battle of the two top unbeaten teams in Class AA was our Game of the Week this week!

No. 1 Poca took on No. 2 Herbert Hoover; and the Huskies proved those rankings wrong after taking down the Dots in a 28-0 shutout.

You can check out some of the highlights above!

Hoover went into halftime up 14-0; and Poca had a nice interception, but just couldn’t get any points out of it.

The Huskies now roll on to 9-0, and face Logan next week.