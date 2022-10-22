ONA, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland hosted Huntington tonight for the Battle of the Shield.

Cabell scored first, on their first drive of the game.

A handoff to Curtis Jones and Jones took it through the middle for the 30 yard score.

Huntignton responded fast, the first drive for them, he found a gap and he was gone tying it up at 7 right at the end of the first quarter.

Highlanders then got on the board again, a hand off to Zah Jackson, he looped around the right side and in to take the 14-7 lead; this was his first TD but not his last.

Midland driving with under five minutes left in the half, quarterback Ryan Wolfe launches it, and it’s Duane Harris who goes up and snags the pick! It goes back to the Highlanders.

They turn the pick into points, QB Gavin Lochow with the handoff, again to Jackson, and he took off yet again. Splitting the defense like butter, and head towards that end zone to put Huntington up 21-7.

Cabell Midland down, but not out yet.

Nine seconds left in the half, Wolfe scrambling, launched it on the run. Hit Alex Smith in the back of the endzone right before halftime, the score now 21-14 Huntington.

Unfortunately for the Knights, they could only manage one score in the second half.

Huntington takes the Shield back home, the final 41-21.