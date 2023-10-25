CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s week nine of the West Virginia high school football season, which means only two weeks left of the regular season.

Our Game of the Week was (7-1) Cabell Midland visiting (7-0) Huntington.

Knights’ running back, and WVU commit, Curtis Jones Jr. ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown, had another big run on their first drive of the game to get them at the goal line (a QB keep punched it in), then scored a 50 yard touchdown run to go up 21-0 fast.

Huntington fought back, but Cabell Midland stayed on top of this one to win it 31-21.