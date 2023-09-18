CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Game of the Week was Chapmanville at Nitro.
This one came down to the wire, but the Tigers won it by one, the final 44-43.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: Chapmanville hosts Scott, Nitro travels to Wayne.
by: Cassidy Wood
