CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re halfway through the regular season in Ohio and Kentucky, so this week we went across the state line into the Buckeye State for the ‘Game of the Week.’

(4-1) Fairland hosting undefeated, (5-0), Gallia Academy.

This one stayed tight until the end, the Dragons handing the Blue Devils their first loss the final 40-35.

Check out highlights above!