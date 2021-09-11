Game of the Week: George Washington hosts Hurricane

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Game of the Week was Hurricane at George Washington; the Patriots entered tonight’s game undefeated at 2-0, while the Redskins were looking to bounce back after a 38-0 loss to Huntington last week.

GW with possession but not for long, as Hurricane’s Cameron Carney picked it off and found that right sideline to get the first score of the game.

Patriots next drive, quarterback Abe Fenwick with a fake and pass to the corner for the score to tie it at seven.

The storyline in this game tonight was the turnovers; we had six in the first half alone.

George Washington opened it up in the second half to stay undefeated; the final 35-14.