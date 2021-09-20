Game of the Week: Huntington @ George Washington

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The week four Game of the Week was between Huntington and George Washington; the two Class AAA unbeaten teams.

The Highlanders scored first after a nice pass to Noah Waynick brought them within the 10-yard line; then quarterback Gavin Lochow finished the job.

Huntington then got picked off in their next drive, but the Patriots couldn’t do anything with it.

So it went back to the Highlanders, and they scored a second time to make it 14-0.

George Washington had some life late, and looked like they could come back, but Huntington ultimately won this one the final 30-14.