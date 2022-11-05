HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Our final regular season Game of the Week was at the conference title game in Hurrricane.

(8-1) Hurricane hosting (8-1) Huntington, for the MSAC conference trophy.

It was a defensive battle in the beginning, a sack here by Huntington’s Gavin Adkins.

Check out highlights above!

‘Skins now deep in Huntington territory, he tosses it up, and its picked off by Avonte Crawford.

Fast forward to 25 seconds left in the first quarter, Hurricane right inside the ten, the man himself Mondrell Dean calls his own number and wiggles his way in for the first score of the game; now 7-0 Hurricane.

Huntington then responded about two minutes later, a QB keeper by Gavin Lochow, and just like that we’re knotted up at 7.

But not for long!

It’s Lochow again. Leading his team down field, and again calls his own number, loops around the right side and in to take the 14-7 lead.

Hurricane trying to tie it before halftime; a throw to Lucas Rippatoe, and not sure how he got a hand on that one.

But Huntington forces a field goal, Coach Seals used all of his timeouts to ice the kicker three times, the kick was no good.

Huntington went into the half up 14-7.

This one stayed tight until the end as we predicted, Huntington taking home the close three point win.

The final 24-21, the Highlanders are your MSAC Champions!