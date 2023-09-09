CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted Hurricane in our week three Game of the Week.

Check out the highlights above!

The Patriots still looking for their first win, the Redskins entering it 2-0.

This one had a wild first half, Hurricane scored fast to go up 7-0.

GW head coach Steve Edwards Jr. had a solid game plan in place, taking his time with the offense.

The Patriots scored on their first drive to tie it up at 7.

It was a quick three and out for Hurricane, and they punted.

GW ended that drive with a field goal to go up 10-7.

The Patriots then had a successful onside kick, but couldn’t convert that into points.

Hurricane then stood just a few yards out, a toss to the endzone, and it was picked off by GW.

The Patriots went into halftime with the three point lead.

It stayed tight until the end, GW winning it by a field goal, 17-14, handing Hurricane their first loss.

GW is now 1-2, Hurricane 2-1.