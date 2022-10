MAN, WV (WOWK) – 6-1 Man hosted 6-0 Independence in our 13 Sports Zone game of the week.

The Patriots dominated from the get-go, winning 51-0 to stay undefeated. Independence scored on their first drive off of a short run from Judah Price. Things went from bad to worse early for the Hillbillies, as a blocked punt resulted in a safety to make it 10-0.

Independence improves to 7-0 and will face a one-loss Nicholas County team. Man has their open week.