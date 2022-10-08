MADISON, WV (WOWK) – A rivalry game that did not disappoint, there was plenty of animosity between both schools.

Scott ended up pulling away with the 28-20 win over Logan, staying undefeated. Preston Cooper had another strong performance for the Skyhawks, rushing for three touchdowns in the first half.

Logan was without starting quarterback Jaxson Cogar. Drew Berry started in place, connecting on a two-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Slack to put the Wildcats on the board.

Both teams traded turnovers. Jayden Sharps and Keaton Whealey had interceptions for the Skyhawks. Ryan Roberts picked up a fumble in the end zone for Logan.

Scott continues their undefeated streak. The top-ranked team in Class AA, the Skyhawks are off next week before hosting Poca. A huge AA matchup looms in a road game at Winfield Oct. 28.

Logan is next at Liberty Raleigh.