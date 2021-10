POCA, WV (WOWK) – The undefeated Poca Dots hosted Logan tonight for our week eight Game of the Week.

Logan was on a two-game win streak heading into this game, and only lost two games so far this season.

Poca was undefeated at 5-0, ranked No. 2 in Class AA, behind Herbert Hoover.

After a hard-fought battle, Poca came away with a 14-12 win.