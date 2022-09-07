NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Nitro and Herbert Hoover are set to clash Friday night in our 13 SportsZone game of the week.

The Wildcats and Huskies are on opposite sides this season. Nitro is 2-0 after wins against rivals Poca and St. Albans. Hoover has struggled with injuries this year, dropping their first matchups to Scott and Winfield.

James “Boom” McKinney leads a young squad into this Friday’s matchup. The Huskies won 48-0 in 2021, but expect this one to be closer.

“I think it’s going to be a good game,” Hoover senior Caden Dotson said. “Two teams with something to prove, [Nitro] being 2-0 wanting to prove and us wanting to prove we’re still here and we’re still Hoover.”

The Wildcats have a young quarterback in sophomore Derek Lowe, who replaces his brother Trevor as the starting signal caller. He says older brother is still giving him pointers.

“He was always on me telling me what to do which is good because it helped me a lot, gave me a lot of confidence in the games,” Derek said. “He’s still here helping me. We’re a lot more focused this year, we’ve become more of a team. I think we’ve got two games under our belts giving us a lot of momentum into week three so I think we’ll be alright.”

Although Hoover has lost their first two games, Head Coach Joey Fields is preaching physicality heading into Friday night.

“The kids are excited, another chance to get out on the field,” Hoover said. “We know we’ve not played our best. 10 turnovers in the last two games, a lot of injuries, something you can’t control. The way we play with our physicality and our effort is something we can control and it’s not been our best and our kids recognize that.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.