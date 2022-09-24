ONA, WV (WOWK) – It’s week five of the West Virginia high school football season, and this week our 13 Sports Zone Game of the Week was Parkersburg at Cabell Midland.

Both these teams sitting at 2-1 entering this game; Cabell coming off of two big wins against MSAC schools, Parkersburg coming off of a tough loss to their rival Parkersburg South.

Check out highlights above!

The first play of the game, Cabell Midland ball and it’s a quarterback keep by Ryan Wolfe. He gets his guys into Parkersburg territory; I would guess the guy had over 100 yards rushing tonight, he was also our Player of the Week!

Same drive, Midland inside the 10 now, a handoff to Cannon Lewis, he had a lane to the left and gets the six for Midland.

They go for the extra point and check this out! It’s the Lady Knights’ soccer star Olivia Charles kicking for Midland. She gets the PAT, her first of a few tonight.

Park then had a quick set of downs & it went back to Cabell.

Another QB keep by Wolfe, he runs it up the middle to put the knights up 14-0.

Parkersburg trying to get something going before the half, David Parsons steps back in the pocket and connects with Austin Fleming on the fly. Fleming then went on a wild run, dodging one guy, spinning out on a second, and stiff arming a third.

That drive ended in a kick for the Big Reds, and Cabell went into halftime up 14-3.

The Knights held onto that lead all night, to win it 31-10.