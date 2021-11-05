Game of the Week: Point Pleasant at Winfield

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – Our final regular season Game of the Week was 8-and-1 Point Pleasant paying a visit to Winfield; and the Generals put up a fight.

It was senior night for Winfield, and this squad was hoping to snap Point Pleasants’ eight game winning streak.

We had a little trickery, a fake punt for the Generals and Carter Perry will throw down field and complete the pass to Brycen Brown — Winfield though couldn’t scrounge up points on the drive.

Point pleasant counters; Gavin Jeffers up the gut, sheds a man and is off to the races. Pleasant gets on the board first they lead it here 7-0.

Second quarter they’re on the move again; Evan Roach overthrows his man and it’s picked by Brayton Boggs! Winfield with the big defensive play, and they’ll take that all the way past midfield.

And they’ll finish off the drive with a 30 yard field goal.

Winfield stood their ground in this one, but the Big Blacks come out on top the final 17-14.