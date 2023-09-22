CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re already about halfway through the high school football regular season here in the Tri-State.

It’s week five in West Virginia, week six in Kentucky and Ohio.

Our ‘Game of the Week’ is in the buckeye state, (4-1) Fairland hosting (5-0) Gallia Academy.

The Blue Devils have been on a tear, outscoring teams by double digits.

Head coach of Gallia, Kole Carter, says it feels good to be sitting at 5-0; but his team knows what lies ahead and the second half of the season is going to be tough on his guys.

That stretch starts Friday night against a strong Fairland team, who’s only loss – is to the state runners up Ironton.

Both Carter and head coach of Fairland Mike Jackson say this one will be won at the line, and whoever comes out on top, will have a stronger chance at the postseason.

“Football is all about matchups,” said Carter. “We think athletically, they match up well with us. We think a lot of this game will revolve around the trenches and that battle there. We’re confident with the offensive line we have. Just trying to win those individual matches throughout the game instead of focusing on the outcome. If you win more plays, you’ll eventually win the game.”

“We can scheme and run plays with a bunch of athletes but football comes down to who can block and who can tackle,” said Jackson. “So we know what the playoff points – what this holds for both teams. It’ll extend our season if we can get a victory here Friday night. That’ll catapult us into the playoffs.”

Kickoff is at 7 o’clock, tune in at 11 for another Friday Night Sports Zone.