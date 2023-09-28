CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The battle of the two unbeatens happens this Friday night.

(5-0) Mingo Central travels to (5-0) Scott, and it’s our Friday Night Sports Zone Game of the Week.

This is the first year as head coach of Mingo for Kentucky football alum, and Mingo native, David Jones.

“The key thing about these guys is they are very unselfish,” said Jones. “Don’t care who gets the accolades. They root for each other.”

Even though there is a newer face at the head of the program, the chemistry between the guys is nothing new; because of the adversity they’ve gone through together since the seniors were freshman.

“They went through a rough patch,” said Jones. “And for them to have this success their senior year, it’s just been phenomenal. And that’s what we’re excited about.”

Mingo was one of the hardest hit areas during COVID.

The color coded map forced the Miners to cut their season short; they were only allowed to play three games that year.

“We got our freshman year cut short because of COVID, so we have a burning sensation in our hearts to be able to stand here with this record,” said senior center Chaz Waine. “It’s just so amazing. Everyone else can attest to that. It’s the greatest feeling we could know.”

“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs through the years,” said senior tight end JC Lester. “We’ve just learned to overcome it, work together, and get better every day.”

And they have.

Now standing here with a 5-0 record, getting ready to face another 5-0 team.

“When you see the WVSSAC rankings come out and we’re #4, they’re #5. Then you see the points versus allowed. We’re the #1 AA team as far as scoring, they’re #1 as far as allowing points,” said head coach of Scott Jeremy Dolin. “So it’s gonna be a good matchup and something is gonna have to give.”

The Scott Skyhawks are on a mission this year, and they say sitting here halfway through the season still undefeated doesn’t come as a surprise.

“It was an expectation the whole team had going into the season,” said senior quarterback Matt Frye. “We were this record last year, and it’s something we expected to be at this year. The expectation now is to go further than that and hopefully go to Wheeling. It’s not just the playoffs anymore.”

Scott has their biggest test yet Friday night.

Both teams, excited to go to battle.

“I’m gonna tell them to keep their heads up,” said Waine. “Scott is a good team, but I feel like we can come out on top.”

“They have a lot of athletes,” said Frye. “So it’ll come down to who has less mistakes, and who prepares better.”

Kickoff is at 7 o’clock.

Tune in Friday night at 11 for all your Tri-State area highlights in the Friday Night Sports Zone.