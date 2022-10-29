WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) – Undefeated Scott traveled to Winfield to face a Generals team that has been undefeated since week one.

The battle between two powerhouses – obviously it had to be our Game of the Week!

On their first drive, Winfield quarterback Brycen Brown took it himself down to the goal line.

He then stepped back to pass, and found Jace Miller across the field for the score.

Winfield up 7-0 fast.

The Scott defense had a solid first half, a big sack and a fumble recovery, but the offense struggled.

Winfield went into halftime up 19-0.

Scott was able to find the endzone twice in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the win.

The final 34-14, Winfield.

The Generals hand Scott their first loss of the season.

Next week is the final week of regular season high school football in West Virginia.