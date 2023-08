HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – This week’s Game of the Week was Spring Valley at Huntington.

This was a close one last year, the Timberwolves taking the one point win.

This year was quite different though, the reigning Class AAA state champions winning it 42-7.

We caught up with both head coaches before the game to see how they felt ahead of their 2023 openers. You can check that out here.