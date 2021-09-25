Game of the Week: Undefeated Herbert Hoover travels to Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The week five Game of the Week was at Sissonville; the undefeated Hoover Huskies facing the Indians in this rivalry game.

Hoover opened with a few trick plays; including one at the goal line that scored the first touchdown of the game.

There were a lot of personal fouls in the first half of this game, on both sides of the ball.

Sissonville had the ball at 2nd and goal in the second quarter, but that was as close as they came to scoring in the first half.

The final of this one 70-0; the Huskies stay undefeated and roll on to 5-0.