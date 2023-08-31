CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s week two of the West Virginia high school football season and our ‘Game of the Week’ won’t disappoint.

Winfield is hosting Herbert Hoover.

The Generals are coming off of a tough 63-0 loss to Class AAA powerhouse Hurricane.

“Last week we’ve totally erased, because we’re focused on week two,” said Winfield head coach Eddie Smolder. “It’s our most important game because it’s our next.”

The Huskies are also coming off a tough loss, 50-19 to Scott.

“We thought we had our chances last week,” said Hoover head coach Joey Fields. “19-30 in the fourth quarter we get down inside the 10 twice, don’t capitalize, and you’re lookin at a 30-26 ballgame with 2 minutes to go. But that’s how things turn. That’s what good teams do to ya, credit to them. But we’re excited about the task at hand. One game at a time, one practice at a time, and this is just the next game.”

Last year, these two battled twice and split the series.

Winfield won it early in the season, then Hoover took the exciting last second one point win in the playoffs.

This recent history has created a rivalry, making Friday night that much more exciting.

“Cardinal conference game, rivalry game, and our next game,” said Smolder. “So we’re excited about it. We’re really working with our kids trying to get them to improve and be well prepared to kick off Friday.”

“Coach Smolder does a great job down there,” said Fields. “That community is built on toughness just like ours is. But two competitive programs, with two competitive coaches who wanna win. I’m excited to be with our team Friday night.”

Kickoff is at 7 o’clock, tune in at 11 for the Friday Night Sports Zone.