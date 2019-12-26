Gasparilla Bowl Coverage Day 1: Marshall Hits Practice Field For First Time in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – (WOWK) – Bowl week is always filled with off-the-field events that often could get in the way of the big picture, which is to win Bowl games and as 13 Sports Reporter found out, the herd couldn’t be happier to put the pads back on.

Thursday was all about having fun for Marshall, As they enjoyed time at Busch Gardens, but today it was another story, as the team was back on the field for the first time since landing in Tampa and both the coaching staff and players could not happier about just getting back to football.

“We’ll” you got to understand, you are here to have a good time and enjoy the activities of the bowl but you need to understand it is all about preparation and getting ready for the game, and they got to understand that within that hour and thirty minutes or that two hours required to prepare for this game they got to be locked in and take it seriously and go to work and they’ve done that, Head Coach Doc Holliday said.”

“That’s what we do for our livelihood, you know what I mean so, you know the guys say they wake up early and that type of stuff, they love doing that, that’s what we do we play football, so we come out and play a game so you saw some good energy here this morning some good efforts and that type of stuff, it was a good day to continue our preparation, Offensive Coordinator Tim Cramsey said.”

“Everyone is excited to go out and do this and go to the bike drive an everything else, but we came here to play football and just coming out here in the morning with great weather and enjoying it, it doesn’t get any better and early morning everybody is ready to go, just ready to get at is so its a fun time, Senior Center Levi Brown said.

The Herd will once again be back on the field bright and early tomorrow morning at Berkley Prep looking to build off today’s excitement. With the Herd, live in Tampa, Jake Siegel, 13 Sports, Working for you.