Gasparilla Bowl Coverage Day 3: 13 Sports Zone Catches Up With Gasparilla Bowl Executive Director Scott Glaser

TAMPA, Fla. (WOWK) – We all know there is a ton of perpetration when it comes to bowl games, but not just for the teams and players, The same can be said for bowl organizers, 13 Sports Reporter Jake Siegel is with the herd down in Tampa as they get set to take on UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl and Jake you had a chance to speak with the Bowl’s Executive Director.

That’s right Anna, Florida has become the home away from home for the Herd, as marshall is in unbeaten in bowl games in Florida, and with the team returning to the Gasparilla Bowl, The bowl’s executive director Scott Glasser was gushing about the entire Marshall program returning to the Sunshine State.

“Marshall is a first-class program when we made the call and invited them to the game they were ecstatic to come back to the Tampa Bay area, you know this is the 4th time they are playing in the game, it’s back to back, they are undefeated 3 and oh, so they are excited to come to play a very competitive UCF Football team and they got their hands full but they are excited to be back in Raymond James Stadium.

Marshall star Running Back Brenden Knox admits this game will be a good measuring stick to see how the Herd has come.

“It’s always exciting whenever you get to play a team that is pretty high-caliber and to kind of just test where you are at as well, just a great matchup you look forward to. It is just another game at the end of the day, its the next game but as I said you know with all the attention they’ve got it is exciting.”

Glasser says if you are unable to make the trip Tampa, There is no excuse to not be watching the game on the big screen.

“We’re excited, 2:30, Monday, December 23rd, the only game on national television on ESPN, Monday of Christmas week, what a better thing to do to come out with your family.”

Anna a pirates secret is a pirates secret, and I’ve been told the Gasparilla Bowl Treasure Chest Trophy is sitting in a vault here in Tampa, the chest will be taken out tomorrow, and presented to the winner of this game, for now, live in Tampa, with the Herd, Jake Siegel, 13 Sports Working for You.