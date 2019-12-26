Gasparilla Bowl Coverage Day 4: Marshall Falls To UCF, Unbeaten Florida Bowl Streak Snapped

TAMPA, Fla. – (WOWK) – Earlier tonight on the 13 Sports Zone we showed you how marshall fell to the high scoring UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl, and as 13 Sports Reporter Jake Siegel explains the major theme that doomed the Herd was nearly half a dozen turnovers, something Marshall is not very accustomed to.

Once Marshall found out they would play UCFin the Gasparilla Bowl, Head Coach Doc Holliday said he heard Lane Kiffin compared UCF to an SEC team, and the Knights sure looked like an SEC team today. The difference in the Hrd’s 48-25 loss was turnovers, as Marshall gave away the football a season-high 5 times.

“You got to take care of the ball, that’s where it all started, unfortunate we did not do a very good job of that and if you turn it over against anybody 5 times your going to lose the game and that being said we got to do a better job of taking care of the ball, Coach Holliday said.”

“It’s not always on you person you know we got to do a better job as a team you know not letting turnovers occur whether it be a receiver catching a ball or a quarterback putting it where it belongs or whatever and we’ve been pretty good at times getting that done when we win we take care of the ball when we don’t then this is what happened here this afternoon so obviously early on I thought our kids fought their tails off they fought the entire game, unfortunately, that’s a really good football team that if you give them 5 extra possessions you’re probably going to get beat and we did.”

The Herd’s only spark ironically came from a turnover, as freshman Micah Abraham jumped in front of a UCF pass, and took it 75 yards to the house, but that was not enough to stop the knights as the Herd gave up 48 points, which is the second-highest of the year.

So head coach Doc Holliday suffers his first bowl loss since taking over the Herd program back in 2010 and marshall’s unbeaten bowl streak here in the sunshine state comes to a close following the 23 point loss to UCF, with the herd in Tampa, Jake Siegel, 13 Sports, working for you.