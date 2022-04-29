CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We had a solid matchup on the hill, George Washington hosting Riverside. The Patriots have won five of their last eight, the Warriors coming off of a big 12-8 win against Huntington the night before.

No runs came until the third; and it started with a stolen base by GW that put a man on second; the Patriots had a man on third already.

A big hit by Abe Fenwick towards center scored both Jaeden Anderson and Isaac McCallister. This two run double put the Patriots up 2-0.

Riverside then hit a homer in the top of the fourth. In that same inning, Jake Walker hit to score his man from third and tie the game at two.

The Warriors would find home two more times, but GW opened it up, scoring 12 more to win it 14-4.

Up next: the Patriots travel to Nitro Friday night at 7pm. Riverside will host Woodrow Wilson Saturday at 11:30am.