CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The George Washington baseball team is preparing to compete in Friday’s state semifinals.

They’ve already made history this postseason, getting to the semis for the first time since 2008, and only the second time in school history.

But this run is going in the record books for a few reasons.

“At the beginning of the season, nobody expected us to be here,” said senior Cameron Reed. “We had a really rough start to the season but we finally turned it around.”

“It was definitely a rough start to the season,” said another senior, Isaac McCallister. “But Coach Davis told us the whole year, if it takes us the whole season until the last game of the regular season to figure it out, he doesn’t care. All that matters is how we play in the postseason. And fortunately right before sectional play, we got it figured out and things started clicking.”

GW opened the season with just three wins and 11 losses.

They lost five straight in April, and the seniors on the squad had enough.

“We had meetings with our players,” said McCallister. “Just talked to each one of them, gave them advice, told them ‘we need you guys, we’re all here for you.’ We just needed to turn this thing around.”

“Four of these seniors came together and said we’re too good to be losing these games,” said head coach Mike Davis. “I think at one point we were 2-7, but we lost seven games by a combined 12 runs. So we weren’t winning games, but we weren’t playing poorly. And I think they finally understood what it takes to play winning baseball.”

Now, the Patriots are getting ready to face Jefferson in the state semifinals.

“When we took over the program, this is the vision we had for GW baseball,” said Davis. “We’ve always had good players here, there’s always good talent that comes through here. And we definitely want to be playing in the state tournament every year. The three other teams in the state tournament, they’re blue bloods. That’s where they expect to finish every year. And we wanna be right there with them.”

First pitch is scheduled for Friday night at 5 o’clock.