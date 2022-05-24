CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington and Greenbrier East are going head-to-head for the Class AAA Region III title; game one was Tuesday night, and the Patriots collected the 10-0 victory in six innings.

GW was already up 6-0 after two, and they kept the Spartans off the board all game thanks to a few stops at home.

You can watch highlights above!

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Jaeden Anderson got it started up again for the Patriots; a shot to left center scored Bryson Hoff from third.

GW still had two on.

Isaac McCallister with a big shot towards the back wall, it’s enough to score two.

Both Cameron Reed and Anderson cross home to push their lead to 9-0. Then McCallister quickly seals the deal in the next at bat.

George Washington wins the first matchup 10-0, the two play again Wednesday night at Greenbrier East.