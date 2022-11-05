BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – George Washington traveled to Raleigh County for their final regular season matchup.

Woodrow trying to strike first, they get close, but it was fumbled!

Recovered by GW, and the Patriots take over.

Quarterback Abe Fenwick out wide into the hands of Hayden Hatfield before he’s tackled out of bounds.

GW ball again, Fenwick flushed out of the pocket, short shot to Keegan Sack, he’s tackled by Nathaniel Grayton.

Fenwick then with a little sizzle on it, he goes deep, chucks it with a prayer and finds Keegan Sack to get on the board.

The final 26-10, George Washington.