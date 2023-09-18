CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington hosted George Washington in this MSAC rivalry game.
The Highlanders won it big at home, the final 45-13.
Check out highlights above!
Up next: GW faces South Charleston, Huntington has a bye.
