CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington hosted Princeton for the Class AAAA Region III championship game.

The Patriots had control of this one pretty much from the jump, and at the end we saw some of the younger guys get a chance on the floor.

GW won it 72-51.

Brendan Hoffman hit his 1,000th point for George Washington in this game – 1,006th to be exact.

