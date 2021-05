CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No. 2 George Washington rebounded after a slow first half start to win this game against No. 7 Jefferson.

The final 65-48.

Top-scorer for the Patriots Alex Yoakum tallied 24 points in today’s game; with 18 of those dropping in the second half.

Watch highlights and interviews above!

GW rolls on in the state tournament and will face Martinsburg for the Class 4A semifinal game Friday night.