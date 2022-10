ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – St. Albans hosted (5-2) George Washington, the Patriots entered this one on a two game win streak.

GW quarterback Abe Fenwick had no problem in the pass game tonight, throwing bombs to Hayden Hatfield. Then, handing it off to Keegan Sack, who had no trouble finding the gaps in the St. Albans defense.

In four GW drives, they scored four fast touchdowns.

SA did find the endzone a couple times, but the Patriots roll in this one winning it 64-26.