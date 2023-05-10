CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – George Washington baseball hosted St. Albans in this sectional game, the winner heading to Saturday’s championship game.

The pitching was incredible tonight on both sides.

Bryson Hoff with another K here for the Patriots, he finished with 10 strikeouts tonight.

Wes Frame on the mound for St. Albans, he also had a strong showing.

No runs came until the fifth inning.

Brandon Anderson with a base hit, two on now for George Washington.

Chuck Kelley then hit a big knock that fell in the gap in centerfield, scoring 2 RBI.

The Patriots went on to win it 4-2, St. Albans will now play the winner of South Charleston/Capital on Friday.